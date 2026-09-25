'American Horror Story' Season 13 returns Lange, Bassett, Farmiga absent
American Horror Story just dropped its 13th season, bringing back big names like Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, and Sarah Paulson.
But if you're looking for Taissa Farmiga or Denis O'Hare, you won't spot them this time.
Co-creator Ryan Murphy says it's all down to the story direction and who was available for Farmiga, while O'Hare previously confirmed he was not asked to return for the new season.
Farmiga returns to 'The Gilded Age'
Taissa Farmiga returns to The Gilded Age on HBO this fall, so she couldn't return for American Horror Story Season 13.
As for O'Hare, he shared that he simply wasn't asked back this season.
Fun fact: Ariana Grande was supposed to join the cast but had to drop out because of a scheduling conflict.
Lange return appeals to younger fans
Even without some fan favorites, familiar faces like Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, and Gabourey Sidibe are back in action.
Jessica Lange's return was a big deal too, Murphy said, her presence really matters to younger fans.
You can catch American Horror Story Season 13 on FX and Hulu.