'American Horror Story' Season 13 returns Lange, Bassett, Farmiga absent

American Horror Story just dropped its 13th season, bringing back big names like Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, and Sarah Paulson.

But if you're looking for Taissa Farmiga or Denis O'Hare, you won't spot them this time.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy says it's all down to the story direction and who was available for Farmiga, while O'Hare previously confirmed he was not asked to return for the new season.