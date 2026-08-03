Amitabh Bachchan begins 'KBC 18' shoot, pens emotional note

Bachchan, 83, wrote on his blog, "Samay ho gaya hai kal, KBC ke pehle din ki recording ka. To main chala, ek aur chunauti ka saamna karne, aap sab ke aashirvaad aur sneh ke saath (It is now time for the first day of recording for KBC tomorrow. So I leave to take on another challenge with all your blessings and affection)."

He also acknowledged the overwhelming number of calls and messages he received from well-wishers.