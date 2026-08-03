Amitabh Bachchan begins 'KBC 18' shoot, pens emotional note
What's the story
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started the shoot for the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) after observing August 2, which he calls his "rebirth day." Before the first recording session, the veteran actor penned an emotional note on his blog, expressing gratitude to his fans for their love, prayers, and constant support over the years.
Gratitude expressed
'Main chala, ek aur chunauti ka saamna karne...'
Bachchan, 83, wrote on his blog, "Samay ho gaya hai kal, KBC ke pehle din ki recording ka. To main chala, ek aur chunauti ka saamna karne, aap sab ke aashirvaad aur sneh ke saath (It is now time for the first day of recording for KBC tomorrow. So I leave to take on another challenge with all your blessings and affection)."
He also acknowledged the overwhelming number of calls and messages he received from well-wishers.
Personal reflection
Why August 2 is special for Bachchan
August 2 is a significant day for Bachchan as it marks his survival from a life-threatening accident on the sets of Coolie in 1982.
Every year, he commemorates this day with gratitude, attributing his survival to the prayers and support of his fans.
Reflecting on its importance, he wrote in Hindi, "2 August ki baatein... bahut kam logon ko iska gyaan hai (Very few people know about this)."
Fan gathering
He met fans on Sunday
On Sunday, hundreds of fans gathered outside Bachchan's iconic Mumbai residence, Jalsa, for his weekly greeting.
They arrived with flower garlands, bouquets, handwritten letters, and greeting cards to celebrate the occasion and express their love for the legendary actor.
Meanwhile, KBC 18 is set to premiere on August 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.