Amitabh Bachchan reacts to retirement rumors, calls out media
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has quashed rumors of his retirement from the film industry. In a recent blog post, he clarified that when he wrote "time to retire" in a previous entry, he was referring to retiring for the day and not quitting acting or hosting duties. The actor is currently hosting the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).
Media scrutiny
'This is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION'
Bachchan took to his blog to criticize the media and others for misinterpreting his previous post.
He wrote, "I wrote in the blog...'it's late, time to retire...' which we all know means retire to bed; it's late...and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER!! (sic)."
He also shared a newspaper clipping about his alleged retirement.
Statement clarification
'Main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon'
Further clarifying his statement, Bachchan wrote in Hindi, "Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon."
"Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai (No, sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; in English, this means, 'I'm going to sleep. And you are not invited there')."
Career updates
Meanwhile, on the acting front
On the big screen, Bachchan was last seen in the 2024 film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth.
He also lent his voice to Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur.
The actor has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 in the pipeline, where he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama.
The sequel will see him return as the immortal warrior alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.