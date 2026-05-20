No, Amitabh Bachchan hasn't been hospitalized

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (83) is "absolutely fine" and has not been hospitalized, as per a new report. The news comes after journalist Vickey Lalwani claimed that the superstar was admitted to a hospital on May 16 (last Saturday) for stomach-related issues, and stayed there for three days. However, sources close to Bachchan have now clarified that he only visited Nanavati Hospital for a routine monthly check-up and returned home afterward.

Clarification 'It was regular check-up which he goes for every month' A source told ETimes, "Mr. Bachchan did visit Nanavati Hospital on Saturday; however, it was a regular check-up which he goes for every month and he returned home after that." "The news is absolutely false. He is absolutely fine and after his regular hospital visit on Saturday, he was back home and was also seen driving his car from Jalsa to Janak the next day."

Blog update Bachchan shared cryptic post amid hospitalization rumors Amid the hospitalization rumors, Bachchan shared a cryptic poem on his blog in the early hours of Wednesday. The post, written in Hindi, translates to: "When the eagle becomes quiet, parrots begin to speak." "This one and that one say, 'Come, let us also start offering advice/drinks.' After eating millet bread and leafy greens, they begin talking like crows the moment food enters their mouths."

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