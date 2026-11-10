Amitabh Bachchan to resume 'KBC' shooting after knee injury
What's the story
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is set to return to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18 from Tuesday. The actor had taken a break after injuring his knee in a fall on the sets in early October. He was advised to take complete rest for a quicker recovery. However, he has now decided to resume shooting unless he feels unwell, Variety India reported.
Production update
Preparations for his comeback are in full swing
The production team of KBC was informed about Bachchan's possible return on November 8.
Preparations for his comeback have already begun.
Meanwhile, Sony Entertainment Television (Sony TV) has been airing old episodes in his absence.
The team is taking every precaution as he gears up to begin work on the iconic show.
Actor's update
When will new 'KBC' episodes resume?
Bachchan had hinted at his return to work in a recent blog post.
On November 7, he wrote, "The gentle but slow return to routine and the controlled life of work."
Sony TV's streaming platform, SonyLIV, also told viewers that new episodes would resume on November 16, after a subscriber asked when they would return.
Show details
More on Season 18
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premiered on August 10. The show recently invited the cast of Ramayana: Part 1 on the set to promote the movie.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey were seen on the hot seat with Bachchan.
Despite his health issues, the veteran actor has been consistently greeting fans outside his Juhu bungalow every Sunday.
However, his movements have been limited due to security concerns and increased police protection.