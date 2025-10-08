Amitabh Bachchan to narrate Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur'
Amitabh Bachchan is lending his iconic voice to the opening of Farhan Akhtar's new war film, 120 Bahadur, which hits theaters on November 21, 2025.
The movie tells the real story of Major Shaitan Singh and his company during the intense 1962 India-China war at Rezang La.
The news dropped during a special Kaun Banega Crorepati episode with Farhan and Javed Akhtar.
Meanwhile, know more about '120 Bahadur'
120 Bahadur shines a light on the courage of 120 Indian soldiers—who stood their ground against overwhelming odds at Rezang La.
Directed by Razneesh Ghai and filmed in Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai for authenticity, it honors Major Shaitan Singh, who led his men without retreat and was posthumously awarded India's highest military honor.
For anyone interested in true stories of bravery and teamwork, this one's worth keeping an eye on.