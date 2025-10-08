Pawan Singh's estranged wife accuses him of forcing abortion
Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh is facing serious allegations from his estranged wife, Jyoti Singh.
She says he forced her to take abortion pills and abused her, sharing in an interview, "He's saying he yearned for a child, but a person who yearns for a child doesn't give his wife medication."
Jyoti also described being tortured after speaking out against him, which led her to take sleeping pills, and recalled being taken to the hospital by his family.
Pawan Singh denies allegations, calls them politically motivated
Pawan Singh has denied all accusations, calling them politically motivated and linked to their ongoing divorce case. He questioned the timing of the allegations, saying it's just an attempt to defame him.
Their legal dispute is still in court and getting extra attention as Bihar elections approach—both sides are sticking firmly to their stories.