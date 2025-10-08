Pawan Singh's estranged wife accuses him of forcing abortion Entertainment Oct 08, 2025

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh is facing serious allegations from his estranged wife, Jyoti Singh.

She says he forced her to take abortion pills and abused her, sharing in an interview, "He's saying he yearned for a child, but a person who yearns for a child doesn't give his wife medication."

Jyoti also described being tortured after speaking out against him, which led her to take sleeping pills, and recalled being taken to the hospital by his family.