Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump over government shutdown, 'MAGA' slogan
On his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump for the ongoing government shutdown that started October 1, 2025.
He pointed out how unpaid essential workers, like air traffic controllers, are being affected, and questioned how this matches up with Trump's "make America great again" promises.
Kimmel also discussed Trump's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Kimmel also spotlighted Attorney General Pam Bondi dodging questions about classified Epstein files during Senate hearings—files that could have implications for Trump, who has faced scrutiny over his ties to Epstein.
Kimmel even played clips of Trump using phrases similar to those in a disputed 2003 birthday note allegedly written to Epstein, a claim Trump denies.
The scrutiny comes as calls for the release of Epstein-related files continue.