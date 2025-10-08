Next Article
PVR INOX launches India's 1st dine-in cinema in Bengaluru
Entertainment
PVR INOX just launched India's first dine-in cinema at M5 ECity Mall, Bengaluru—making movie nights a whole new vibe.
This 580th screen in South India comes with 4K laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound.
How it works
Instead of regular tickets, you book a table and can order gourmet pizzas from Crosta or hot dogs from Dogfather, all delivered to your seat by app or butler.
Currently, it's about ₹490 for a two-seater table and ₹990 for a four-seater, with food billed separately.
Plans for the future
PVR INOX plans to open 4-5 more dine-in cinemas by 2027, investing around ₹3 crore at each spot.
This move aims to boost food and event revenue, making movie outings more about the whole experience than just the film.