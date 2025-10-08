Next Article
Samantha in talks for Vetrimaaran-Simbu's 'Arasan'
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in early talks to star with Silambarasan TR (Simbu) in Arasan, a new Tamil gangster film directed by Vetrimaaran.
The film is part of the popular Vada Chennai Cinematic Universe and features Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore.
More on the film
If she signs on, it'll be Samantha's first Tamil film in three years and her first time teaming up with Simbu since their hit, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.
The project's announcement also clears up any rumors about it being shelved.
With Anirudh Ravichander reportedly in talks to compose the music and Vetrimaaran at the helm, Arasan is shaping up to be a big deal for fans of gritty Tamil cinema.