Samantha in talks for Vetrimaaran-Simbu's 'Arasan'

If she signs on, it'll be Samantha's first Tamil film in three years and her first time teaming up with Simbu since their hit, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

The project's announcement also clears up any rumors about it being shelved.

With Anirudh Ravichander reportedly in talks to compose the music and Vetrimaaran at the helm, Arasan is shaping up to be a big deal for fans of gritty Tamil cinema.