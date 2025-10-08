Lakshmi Menon gets anticipatory bail in kidnap, assault case Entertainment Oct 08, 2025

Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to actor Lakshmi R Menon after she was accused of abducting and assaulting an IT professional following an altercation at a Kochi pub on August 24, 2025.

According to the complaint, Menon and others allegedly stopped the man's car, pulled him out, kept him confined, assaulted him, and threatened him.

Police registered a case under serious charges like kidnapping and wrongful confinement.