Lakshmi Menon gets anticipatory bail in kidnap, assault case
Entertainment
Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to actor Lakshmi R Menon after she was accused of abducting and assaulting an IT professional following an altercation at a Kochi pub on August 24, 2025.
According to the complaint, Menon and others allegedly stopped the man's car, pulled him out, kept him confined, assaulted him, and threatened him.
Police registered a case under serious charges like kidnapping and wrongful confinement.
Complainant filed affidavit saying he doesn't object to Menon's bail
The court highlighted that the complainant had filed an affidavit saying he'd settled things amicably and didn't object to Menon's bail, which played a key role in her getting relief.
Menon has called the accusations "false" and "motivated," insisting she's innocent.