Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' gets release date: What's the film
Get ready for Dhurandhar, a new Hindi spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh, landing in Indian theaters on December 5, 2025.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.
What is 'Dhurandhar' about?
Dhurandhar follows a secret intelligence officer, played by Singh, as he takes on a risky mission packed with political twists and national security threats.
Inspired by true events, the film brings together a strong supporting cast, with music by Shashwat Sachdev and visuals by Vikash Nowlakha.
When and where to watch
This one's set for the big screen—Dhurandhar will be in theaters in India starting December 5, 2025.
No streaming or digital release has been announced yet, so catch it in cinemas if you want in on the action.