Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' gets release date: What's the film

Dhurandhar follows a secret intelligence officer, played by Singh , as he takes on a risky mission packed with political twists and national security threats. Inspired by true events, the film brings together a strong supporting cast, with music by Shashwat Sachdev and visuals by Vikash Nowlakha.

When and where to watch

This one's set for the big screen—Dhurandhar will be in theaters in India starting December 5, 2025.

No streaming or digital release has been announced yet, so catch it in cinemas if you want in on the action.