Is Taylor wearing a wedding wand already?

Pop sensation Taylor Swift (35) recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she promoted her new album, debunked a lot of rumors , and displayed her gigantic engagement ring. However, fans were quick to notice two diamond wedding bands on her index finger as well. As per People, the rings are part of the brand A.Jaffe's eternity band collection. This comes just weeks after her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (35).

Ring revelation Swift's rings were part of A.Jaffe's eternity band collection Swift wore the East West Set Pear Shaped Eternity Band and the East West Marquise Eternity Band on her left hand. The singer's hand was also adorned with her stunning engagement ring from Kelce. During the show, host Jimmy Fallon joked about being "blinded" by Swift's ring, to which she agreed and added, "It's crazy, that's crazy," while gazing at it.

Proposal perspective Swift and Kelce got engaged on August 26 Swift shared her reaction to the proposal, saying, "I was like, 'He is so serious about this, and I really appreciate that.'" She added that she had never seen Kelce so nervous before. The couple announced their engagement on August 26. The album, The Life of a Showgirl, was revealed with Kelce's help on his podcast, New Heights.