Raghav Juyal's 'banda h raha ho' joke goes viral
Raghav Juyal, fresh from his praised role in Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood, had the crowd laughing at Yuvaa Conclave 2.0.
During a session with Nikhil Taneja, he spotted someone dozing in the front row and joked, "Jab tak woh baat mujhe globally paunchani hai toh main woh baat paunchake rahunga chahe banda so raha ho ya h raha ho."
The moment instantly clicked with the audience and quickly made waves online.
His playful banter and upcoming projects
Juyal kept the playful energy going, teasing, "Arrey usse uthne toh do, brush karega, bathroom jayega... Thoda time do yaar... Thodi angadai lega."
Fans loved his unfiltered style, with some even comparing him to Shah Rukh Khan.
After winning hearts as Parvaiz in The Bads of Bollywood, Raghav is set to appear next in Hasal, Wedlock, and King.