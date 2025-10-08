Raghav Juyal's 'banda h raha ho' joke goes viral

His playful banter and upcoming projects

Juyal kept the playful energy going, teasing, "Arrey usse uthne toh do, brush karega, bathroom jayega... Thoda time do yaar... Thodi angadai lega."

Fans loved his unfiltered style, with some even comparing him to Shah Rukh Khan.

After winning hearts as Parvaiz in The Bads of Bollywood, Raghav is set to appear next in Hasal, Wedlock, and King.