When to watch Hrithik, Jr NTR's 'War 2' on Netflix
What's the story
The action-packed film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, will be available on Netflix from Thursday, October 9. The announcement was made by the streaming platform on its social media channels on Wednesday. The movie is part of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe and also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.
Film franchise
Everything to know about 'War 2'
War 2 is part of YRF's expanding Spy Universe, which also includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger franchises. The film was released on August 14, clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie. It marks NTR's Bollywood debut and features Advani in a lead role.
Box office
YRF's ₹22 crore settlement plan for 'War 2' losses
Despite its star-studded cast and high-octane action sequences, War 2 underperformed at the box office. The Telugu version of the film was reportedly sold for around ₹80 crore but fell short of expectations in this market. To help distributor Naga Vamsi recover losses, YRF has stepped in with a structured settlement plan worth ₹22 crore.
Future plans
Meanwhile, 'Alpha' is the next film in the franchise
The film ends with a post-credit sequence that teases the next installment, Alpha. The movie also features Bobby Deol in a cameo role to further the narrative. Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, will be released in December as part of this action-packed spy universe.