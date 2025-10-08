When to watch Hrithik, Jr NTR's 'War 2' on Netflix

The action-packed film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR , will be available on Netflix from Thursday, October 9. The announcement was made by the streaming platform on its social media channels on Wednesday. The movie is part of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe and also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Film franchise Everything to know about 'War 2' War 2 is part of YRF's expanding Spy Universe, which also includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger franchises. The film was released on August 14, clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie. It marks NTR's Bollywood debut and features Advani in a lead role.

Box office YRF's ₹22 crore settlement plan for 'War 2' losses Despite its star-studded cast and high-octane action sequences, War 2 underperformed at the box office. The Telugu version of the film was reportedly sold for around ₹80 crore but fell short of expectations in this market. To help distributor Naga Vamsi recover losses, YRF has stepped in with a structured settlement plan worth ₹22 crore.