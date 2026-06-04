AMMA forms 5-member panel to resolve internal disputes on Wednesday
AMMA, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, just decided to set up a five-member panel to handle some serious disagreements within the group.
This move came after an executive meeting on Wednesday, with President Shwetha Menon and General Secretary Cuckoo Parameswaran leading the effort.
Hassan resigns, Tom denies accusations
Things got heated after actor Ansiba Hassan resigned as joint secretary, accusing Tini Tom of character assassination and communal remarks.
Neena Kurup also alleged Tom had tried to assault her verbally and physically, while Lakshmipriya claimed Hassan sent a message that could have affected her family life.
Tom denied all accusations, calling them a conspiracy.
AMMA seeks replies in 3-5 days
To keep things in check, AMMA has decided to send show-cause notices to members who had appeared before the media to share their "one-sided" versions and expects responses in three to five days.
Parameswaran admitted she shared an audio file that ended up in the news—making things even messier for now.