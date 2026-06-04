AMMA forms 5-member panel to resolve internal disputes on Wednesday

Things got heated after actor Ansiba Hassan resigned as joint secretary, accusing Tini Tom of character assassination and communal remarks. Neena Kurup also alleged Tom had tried to assault her verbally and physically, while Lakshmipriya claimed Hassan sent a message that could have affected her family life. Tom denied all accusations, calling them a conspiracy.

AMMA seeks replies in 3-5 days

To keep things in check, AMMA has decided to send show-cause notices to members who had appeared before the media to share their "one-sided" versions and expects responses in three to five days.

Parameswaran admitted she shared an audio file that ended up in the news—making things even messier for now.