Golden Globes: Amy Poehler wins inaugural Best Podcast award

Hollywood actor-comedian Amy Poehler has won the first-ever Golden Globe Award for Best Podcast at the 2026 ceremony. Her talk show, Good Hang, which features unscripted conversations with comedians, friends, and celebrities, was recognized in this new category. "I know that I am new to this game. I have great respect for this form," she said while accepting the award.

Competition Poehler's podcast beat out 5 other nominees Good Hang with Amy Poehler triumphed over five other podcasts in its category. The competition included Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy by Alex Cooper, SmartLess by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, The Mel Robbins Podcast and NPR's Up First. "I have great respect for everyone I am nominated with," said Poehler during her acceptance speech.

Podcast philosophy 'Good Hang' aims to spread love and laughter Poehler revealed that her podcast is an effort to add "a little bit more love and laughter" in a "very rough and unkind world." She emphasized that the show is not about self-improvement or giving advice but simply having fun. The weekly podcast features Poehler hosting celebrities and interesting people to discuss their careers, passions, and what makes them laugh.

Twitter Post Poehler had everyone laughing during her speech Amy Poehler ("Good Hang with Amy Poehler") wins the #GoldenGlobe for Best Podcast:



“I am big fans of all of you except NPR — just a bunch of celebs phoning it in. Try harder.” pic.twitter.com/6Iknldi5rC — Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2026

Star-studded lineup 'Good Hang' features a star-studded lineup of guests Since its launch in March 2025, Good Hang has featured a host of high-profile guests. Some of the most popular episodes have included appearances by Poehler's former Saturday Night Live colleagues Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Seth Meyers. Other notable guests include Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson, Paul Rudd, Jack Black, and Selena Gomez. The show is produced by Poehler's Paper Kite Productions in partnership with Spotify's The Ringer, led by Bill Simmons.