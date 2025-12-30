Next Article
Amy Schumer opens up about health-driven weight loss and life changes
Entertainment
Amy Schumer just got real about her 50-pound weight loss, sharing that it wasn't for looks but because of Cushing syndrome—a health issue that caused serious facial swelling.
She posted a Skims bodysuit selfie on Instagram, showcasing her transformation, and later explained to fans the health reasons behind her weight loss.
More than just weight loss: Her journey and family update
Schumer said her journey was about survival, not vanity, explaining she used plastic surgery and Mounjaro as part of the process.
She apologized to anyone who felt "let down" by how she handled things.
On top of all this, Amy also announced her divorce from Chris Fischer but made it clear they're still focused on co-parenting their son Gene and keeping things stable for him.