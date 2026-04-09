Anant Ambani supports GSIF free spinal rehabilitation for underprivileged patients

GSIF offers minimum 50 days rehabilitation

GSIF's program gives each patient at least 50 days of personalized care, covering everything from medical treatment and physical therapy to mobility training and job skills.

They also offer counseling and nutrition support as part of a well-rounded recovery plan.

Dr. Rajasekaran from GSIF said Ambani's support will make a real difference for families who otherwise couldn't afford long-term care, helping more people regain independence and rejoin society.