Anant Ambani supports GSIF free spinal rehabilitation for underprivileged patients
Anant Ambani, executive director at Reliance Industries, is teaming up with the Ganga Spine Injury Foundation (GSIF) in Coimbatore to offer free rehab for people with spinal cord injuries.
Announced just before his birthday, this move focuses on helping underprivileged patients get back on their feet, literally and figuratively.
GSIF offers minimum 50 days rehabilitation
GSIF's program gives each patient at least 50 days of personalized care, covering everything from medical treatment and physical therapy to mobility training and job skills.
They also offer counseling and nutrition support as part of a well-rounded recovery plan.
Dr. Rajasekaran from GSIF said Ambani's support will make a real difference for families who otherwise couldn't afford long-term care, helping more people regain independence and rejoin society.