'Chand Mera Dil' title-track: Ananya-Lakshya lead tragic love story

Song details

Song has already garnered a lot of love

The song opens with sweet romantic moments between Panday and Lakshya, taking us back to their college days. The couple is seen completely in love as they navigate through their emotions. However, we are told something tragic happened to break the couple apart. One of the fans wrote, "Saiyaara stole my heart... now Chand Mera Dil by Faheem Abdullah Back-to-back pure masterpieces." Another wrote, "Oh my heart! The love song of summer 2026 is here!!"