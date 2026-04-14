'Chand Mera Dil' title-track: Ananya-Lakshya lead tragic love story
What's the story
The title track of the upcoming film Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, was released on Tuesday. The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Faheem Abdullah. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics for this romantic melody. The film is set to hit theaters on May 22.
Song details
Song has already garnered a lot of love
The song opens with sweet romantic moments between Panday and Lakshya, taking us back to their college days. The couple is seen completely in love as they navigate through their emotions. However, we are told something tragic happened to break the couple apart. One of the fans wrote, "Saiyaara stole my heart... now Chand Mera Dil by Faheem Abdullah Back-to-back pure masterpieces." Another wrote, "Oh my heart! The love song of summer 2026 is here!!"
Film teaser
Everything we know about 'Chand Mera Dil'
The makers of Chand Mera Dil recently released the film's teaser. It introduces Lakshya as Aarav and Panday as Chandni, setting the tone for an intense love story. The tagline, "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai," hints at a romance that borders on obsession. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, among others.