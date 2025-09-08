'Ahaan was meant to be on-screen': Ananya gushes over cousin

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently praised her cousin Ahaan Panday for his performance in the film Saiyaara. The Mohit Suri directorial, which also stars Aneet Padda, has been a huge success both at the box office and with audiences. Speaking to The Nod Magazine, Panday said that Ahaan was always destined to be an actor and even made Dubsmash videos as a child.

Childhood memories 'He was always meant to be on screen' Panday recalled, "He was the only boy in our cousins' group, so he was always being forced to play along with us and do our little choreographies." "He's been making Dubsmashes since he was 12 or 13, so honestly, I always felt like he was meant to be on screen." "But nothing prepared me for what I felt when I saw him on the big screen."

Emotional reaction Panday cried after watching 'Saiyaara' Panday added, "I thought he looked so good, so expressive with his eyes, just a complete star." "I don't usually cry... I'm really not a crier, but when I saw him after the film, I just started howling. For me, it felt like something really big was happening, like a huge shift." Earlier, in her cousin Alanna Panday's vlog, Panday was seen wiping away her tears after watching Saiyaara.