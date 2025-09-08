The comedy legacy of Leslie Nielsen in 5 must-watch movies

Canadian-American actor Leslie Nielsen is best remembered for his comedy roles, which had everyone rolling on the floor. Over a career of more than six decades, the star made a mark as a household name with his perfect timing and deadpan delivery. Here are five of his most iconic comedy films that prove his genius and contribution to the genre.

#1 'Airplane!' - A parody classic Released in 1980, Airplane! is one of the most iconic films of Nielsen. The movie parodies the disaster film genre with its absurd humor and slapstick comedy. Nielsen played Dr. Rumack, delivering lines with such seriousness that they became hilariously funny. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $83 million worldwide on a budget of just $3.5 million.

#2 'The Naked Gun' - Crime comedy at its best The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! hit theaters in 1988 and soon became another classic in Nielsen's illustrious career. As the bumbling detective Frank Drebin, Nielsen created an unforgettable character with his clumsy antics and witty one-liners. The film was a hit among audiences and critics alike, paving the way for two successful sequels.

#3 'Spy Hard' - Espionage meets humor In Spy Hard, Nielsen plays secret agent Dick Steele in this spoof of spy movies such as James Bond. Notorious for its slapstick comedy and witty gags, the movie highlights how Nielsen could do an entire film on his own with his comic timing. Not as critically acclaimed as some of his other works, it is nevertheless a favorite of fans for its breezy take on espionage.

#4 'Dracula: Dead and Loving It' - Horror comedy twist Nielsen stars as Count Dracula in this 1995 comedy directed by Mel Brooks. In Dracula: Dead and Loving It, he adds an element of humor to the classic vampire tale with his over-the-top performances that satirize age-old comedy tropes. Though it didn't do great box-office numbers as compared to other films on this list, it still serves a purpose for those who love spoof comedies.