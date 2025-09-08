Next Article
'Jessie' star Debby Ryan expecting 1st child with Josh Dun
Debby Ryan, who many remember from Disney Channel's Jessie, just shared she's pregnant with her first child with husband Josh Dun.
The couple posted cozy photos on Instagram—think baby bump, ultrasound, and tiny shoes—with the caption "Dun dun +one," making their big news official.
A look at the couple's relationship timeline
Ryan and Dun started dating back in 2013. They secretly got married on December 31, 2019, in Austin.
Later sharing details with Vogue, Josh described their wedding as feeling like "game night"—full of late-night snacks and laughs that matched their easygoing vibe.