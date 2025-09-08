Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar' is TIFF 2025's standout film: Here's why
Anurag Kashyap's new film, Bandar (Monkey in a Cage), just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 and quickly grabbed attention.
The screening brought out Kashyap, stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi, plus producer Nikhil Dwivedi.
Critics are already buzzing about its bold story, making it one of this year's standout festival films.
Why 'Bandar' is a must-watch
Produced by Dwivedi under Saffron Magicworks, Bandar features a strong cast including Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, and Indrajith Sukumaran.
Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee and inspired by real events, the film dives into how men are treated by the legal system.
With its intense plot and powerful performances, Bandar is shaping up to be one of 2025's must-watch movies for anyone who loves thought-provoking cinema.