Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar' is TIFF 2025's standout film: Here's why

Why 'Bandar' is a must-watch

Produced by Dwivedi under Saffron Magicworks, Bandar features a strong cast including Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, and Indrajith Sukumaran.

Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee and inspired by real events, the film dives into how men are treated by the legal system.

With its intense plot and powerful performances, Bandar is shaping up to be one of 2025's must-watch movies for anyone who loves thought-provoking cinema.