Andhra Pradesh approves temporary 'Jailer 2' ticket hike Oct 15-21
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans! For Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, Andhra Pradesh has okayed a temporary ticket price hike: ₹50 extra at single screens and ₹75 more at multiplexes from October 15-21.
Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali, dropping on October 16 and clashing with Jailer 2 during Dussehra, is sticking to regular prices.
So if you're planning a festival movie marathon, your wallet might notice the difference.
'Jailer 2' stars Suryah, Balan
Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan.
Ranabaali comes from Vijay Deverakonda.
Fun fact: Andhra Pradesh is one of the few states that actually regulates movie ticket pricing, so these changes are official!