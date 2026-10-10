Andhra Pradesh approves temporary 'Jailer 2' ticket hike Oct 15-21

Heads up, movie fans! For Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, Andhra Pradesh has okayed a temporary ticket price hike: ₹50 extra at single screens and ₹75 more at multiplexes from October 15-21.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali, dropping on October 16 and clashing with Jailer 2 during Dussehra, is sticking to regular prices.

So if you're planning a festival movie marathon, your wallet might notice the difference.