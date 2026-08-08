'Singh Is Kinng' turns 18: Anees Bazmee pens heartfelt note
What's the story
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently celebrated the 18th anniversary of his action-comedy film, Singh Is Kinng. The movie, which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, was released on August 8, 2008. To mark this special occasion, Bazmee shared a behind-the-scenes video from the making of the film and expressed his gratitude for its enduring popularity.
Director's tribute
Bazmee's heartfelt note on Instagram
In his Instagram post, Bazmee wrote, "Celebrating 18 years of Singh is Kinng. Some films become memories, and some become a part of your life."
"Singh is Kinng will always be incredibly special to me for the memories it gave me and, most importantly, for the love you all continue to shower on it even after 18 years."
He also thanked everyone who believed in the film.
Film's synopsis
Everything to know about 'Singh is Kinng'
Singh Is Kinng follows the story of Happy Singh, who is sent to Australia to bring back Lakhanpal Singh, a crime lord. However, he ends up falling in love and getting into trouble instead.
The film also featured a song and music video with American rapper Snoop Dogg.
Apart from Kumar and Kaif, the movie also starred Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey, Sonu Sood, Kirron Kher, and Sudhanshu Pandey.
Director's journey
List of Bazmee's other successful films
Bazmee made his directorial debut with Hulchul in 1995 and achieved commercial success with Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha in 1998.
He is known for directing top-grossing comedies such as No Entry, Welcome, Ready, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
He is currently working on a family comedy starring Kumar and Vidya Balan.