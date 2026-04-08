Aneet Padda to play double role in 'Shakti Shalini'?
What's the story
Actor Aneet Padda, who gained fame with the sleeper hit Saiyaara (2025), will reportedly play a double role in her next film, Shakti Shalini. The movie is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. In this horror-comedy, Padda will portray two powerful characters named Shakti and Shalini, as per a report by Mid-Day.
Character details
Exploring the characters Shakti and Shalini
The film's title hints at the duality of Padda's roles. Shakti is an ordinary woman who becomes an indestructible force when her family is attacked by "a vengeful female ghost" named Shalini. The story is rooted in Bengali folklore and mythology, where Goddess Kali is invoked to destroy evil spirits. The character Shakti represents this ultimate form of Goddess Kali, pitted against the spirit.
Production update
Production and other details
The production of Shakti Shalini started last month in Mumbai, with a massive set built to depict a small town in West Bengal. The team is currently shooting at Madh Island and will soon move to Madhya Pradesh for an extensive schedule. Key scenes will be shot in Datia, Gwalior, Morena, and other towns. The film also stars Vishal Jethwa and Viineet Kumar Siingh.