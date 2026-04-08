Aneet Padda to play double role in 'Shakti Shalini'?

Character details

Exploring the characters Shakti and Shalini

The film's title hints at the duality of Padda's roles. Shakti is an ordinary woman who becomes an indestructible force when her family is attacked by "a vengeful female ghost" named Shalini. The story is rooted in Bengali folklore and mythology, where Goddess Kali is invoked to destroy evil spirits. The character Shakti represents this ultimate form of Goddess Kali, pitted against the spirit.