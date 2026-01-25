Anil Kapoor marks 2 years of 'Fighter' with gratitude and BTS snaps Entertainment Jan 25, 2026

Anil Kapoor just celebrated the second anniversary of Fighter by dropping a couple of pictures of himself from the flick on Instagram.

Reflecting on the journey, he shared, "Two years later, Fighter still soars high. Looking back with so much gratitude for the memories that stay long after the screens fade. Some journeys don't end with the release."