Anil Kapoor marks 2 years of 'Fighter' with gratitude and BTS snaps
Anil Kapoor just celebrated the second anniversary of Fighter by dropping a couple of pictures of himself from the flick on Instagram.
Reflecting on the journey, he shared, "Two years later, Fighter still soars high. Looking back with so much gratitude for the memories that stay long after the screens fade. Some journeys don't end with the release."
What made 'Fighter' special?
Released in January 2024, Fighter was India's first big-budget aerial action film.
Alongside Kapoor as Group Captain Rocky, the movie starred Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, plus a strong supporting cast.
With slick visuals and music by Vishal-Shekhar, it set a new bar for action movies here.
What's next for Anil Kapoor?
Kapoor's gearing up for his next project—Subedaar—where he plays Arjun Singh, a former soldier trying to heal his relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhikka Madan.