Anil Kapoor calls 'India Ke Top 1%' 'most exciting' project
What's the story
Star Plus is gearing up for its new reality show, India Ke Top 1%, with Anil Kapoor as the host. The show will premiere on September 19 at 8:00pm and will also be available on JioHotstar. Inspired by the global hit format The 1% Club, the series will bring together 100 participants for a game of everyday situations, puzzles, and surprises.
Actor's statement
'Interacting with 100 participants and discovering...'
Kapoor recently spoke about his experience with the show, saying, "I recently completed a couple of mock shoots for India Ke Top 1%, and I can already say that it is one of the most exciting projects I have taken up in recent times."
"Interacting with 100 participants and discovering their unique stories brings an incredible energy to the set."
Family involvement
'From dada-dadi and saas-bahu to the youngest members...'
Kapoor also emphasized the show's potential to engage viewers beyond just the contestants.
He said, "The best part is that it's not just the participants who play the game - all of India can play along while watching the show on Star Plus or JioHotstar."
"From dada-dadi and saas-bahu to the youngest members, the entire family will be guessing, competing, and laughing together."
Show structure
How the game works
In India Ke Top 1%, all participants will start with ₹1L, and every mistake will go into the prize pool.
The total amount can go up to ₹1cr as the game progresses.
Kapoor concluded his statement, "Ab har weekend hoga aur bhi mazedaar jab akkha India ek saath khelega mere saath!"