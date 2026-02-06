Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' to premiere on Prime Video in March Entertainment Feb 06, 2026

Anil Kapoor is back with Subedaar, an action-drama premiering on Prime Video in early March 2026.

He plays Arjun Singh, a retired subedar dealing with life after the army and family struggles that pull him back into action.

Directed by Suresh Triveni (of Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa fame), the film also stars Radhikka Madan.