Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' to premiere on Prime Video in March
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor is back with Subedaar, an action-drama premiering on Prime Video in early March 2026.
He plays Arjun Singh, a retired subedar dealing with life after the army and family struggles that pull him back into action.
Directed by Suresh Triveni (of Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa fame), the film also stars Radhikka Madan.
'Subedaar' weaves in an emotional father-daughter story
Subedaar isn't just about big action scenes—it weaves in an emotional father-daughter story exploring duty, loss, and redemption.
Filming wrapped up in early 2025, and Kapoor recently teased fans with a powerful dubbing clip: "Gaur Se Suno!! Subedaar Bol Rahe Hain."
This will be his first release of 2026.