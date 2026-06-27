Mexican animator killed in train accident while attending film festival
What's the story
Luis de la Rosa, a 34-year-old Mexican animator and illustrator, has died after being hit by a train while attending the Annecy Animation Festival in France. The incident took place on Wednesday evening on the railway tracks near Avenue de Brogny in downtown Annecy. The area is reportedly fenced off and inaccessible to the public. A police investigation has been launched into his death.
Accident details
How did the accident happen?
Le Dauphine Libere, a French regional newspaper, reported that de la Rosa was walking along the tracks near Avenue Aristide-Briand when he was hit by a Leman Express train. The driver had seen him at the edge of the tracks and sounded the horn to warn him about the approaching train. However, de la Rosa was hit and dragged for several meters before being pronounced dead on-site.
Career details
De la Rosa was attending Annecy festival
De la Rosa was in Annecy for the festival and its industry market, MIFA. He was reportedly wearing a festival accreditation badge around his neck at the time of the incident. The Annecy Animation Festival is likely to pay tribute to him during its closing ceremony on Saturday night. He had worked on several animated projects such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, My Little Pony, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs: The Series.