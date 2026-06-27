Mexican animator killed in train accident while attending film festival

Career details

De la Rosa was attending Annecy festival

De la Rosa was in Annecy for the festival and its industry market, MIFA. He was reportedly wearing a festival accreditation badge around his neck at the time of the incident. The Annecy Animation Festival is likely to pay tribute to him during its closing ceremony on Saturday night. He had worked on several animated projects such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, My Little Pony, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs: The Series.