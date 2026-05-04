Anirudh Ravichander charged whopping ₹15cr for Nani's 'Paradise'?
What's the story
Anirudh Ravichander, the leading music composer of South Indian cinema, has reportedly charged a whopping ₹15 crore for his work in The Paradise, starring Nani. His ability to create chart-topping albums and viral music has made him a sought-after choice among top stars and producers. This latest deal further underscores his rising market value and influence in the industry.
Industry impact
Ravichander's rising influence in South Indian cinema
Ravichander's reported fee for The Paradise is a testament to his increasing influence in cinema. His expertise in creating music that elevates the narrative has made him one of the country's most successful musicians. Some of his most popular projects include Jawan, Jersey, Beast, and Leo, among others. He has also composed music for the upcoming movies Jana Nayagan and King.
Collaboration
Anticipation builds for 'The Paradise' soundtrack
The Paradise marks yet another collaboration between Ravichander and Nani. The first song from the film, Aaya Sher, was released earlier this year and received a positive response on social media. More songs are expected to be released gradually. The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, also stars Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal. It will be released in multiple languages on August 21.