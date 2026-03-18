Universal Music India partners with Anirudh's label: What to expect
What's the story
Universal Music India, a division of Universal Music Group, has announced an exclusive partnership with Albuquerque Records, the independent record label founded by renowned singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander. The collaboration will see both labels release upcoming pop and hip-hop music from Ravichander and other future artists signed to Albuquerque Records. The first release under this partnership is scheduled for early April and will feature Ravichander himself.
Global reach
Partnership aims to amplify innovative music's global reach
The partnership with Ravichander, a leading artist in the region, will help amplify the reach of innovative music from this part of the world on a global scale. It also strengthens UMI's foothold in pop and hip-hop, genres that have produced some of South India's biggest stars.
Joint statement
Ravichander and UMI's Devraj Sanyal speak on collaboration
Ravichander said in a press release, "Albuquerque Records was built to be an artist-backed, homegrown label focused on nurturing independent talent and taking their sound to the global stage." "Universal Music India's leadership in pop and hip-hop made them the natural partner. I'm excited to champion the next wave of Indian independent voices and take them to audiences around the world." Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music India, called Ravichander's music "bold," "original," and with "enormous potential."
Strategic move
Universal Music India's strategic moves in music landscape
Building on its dominance in non-film music, Universal Music India has also made a strategic entry into the film and Original Soundtrack (OST) ecosystem. This move is through collaborations with top production houses like Maddock Films and Excel Entertainment, where it serves as a strategic music partner.