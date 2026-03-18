Universal Music India partners with Anirudh's label: What to expect

Universal Music India, a division of Universal Music Group , has announced an exclusive partnership with Albuquerque Records, the independent record label founded by renowned singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander . The collaboration will see both labels release upcoming pop and hip-hop music from Ravichander and other future artists signed to Albuquerque Records. The first release under this partnership is scheduled for early April and will feature Ravichander himself.

Global reach Partnership aims to amplify innovative music's global reach The partnership with Ravichander, a leading artist in the region, will help amplify the reach of innovative music from this part of the world on a global scale. It also strengthens UMI's foothold in pop and hip-hop, genres that have produced some of South India's biggest stars.

Joint statement Ravichander and UMI's Devraj Sanyal speak on collaboration Ravichander said in a press release, "Albuquerque Records was built to be an artist-backed, homegrown label focused on nurturing independent talent and taking their sound to the global stage." "Universal Music India's leadership in pop and hip-hop made them the natural partner. I'm excited to champion the next wave of Indian independent voices and take them to audiences around the world." Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music India, called Ravichander's music "bold," "original," and with "enormous potential."

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