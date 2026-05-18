'Sick': Indian influencer Ankush Bahuguna receives homophobic comments in London 

Beauty influencer Ankush Bahuguna recently shared his experience of facing homophobic abuse on the streets of London . The incident occurred when he was attending a Huda Beauty event, where he wore a pink power suit and matching makeup. In an Instagram video titled Homophobia on the streets of London, Bahuguna captured a group of men hurling insults at him.

Incident details 'You think since this is London, it'd be more progressive' Bahuguna said, "It's 2026 for f**k's sake, and this is what happens on the street if you just wear pink. This is sick." "You think since this is London, it would be more progressive, more open-minded, more modern... but clearly not," he added. He revealed that this wasn't an isolated incident, as he had been facing homophobia throughout the day.

Ongoing harassment He prioritized his safety over confronting the harassers Bahuguna shared that he faced constant harassment from men of all ages. He said, "That's the only incident I could capture on camera, but it's been happening constantly. Every time I pass a group of guys, they make these comments." "Even kids have walked past me and said absurd s**t," he added. Since he was in a foreign country, Bahuguna chose to prioritize his safety over confronting the harassers.

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Statement Kusha Kapila supported Bahuguna Bahuguna concluded by saying, "I am laughing about it, but it is not funny," he said, concluding, "If a guy just minding his own business is making you feel uncomfortable, it's not his masculinity that's weak." His post received support from several celebrities and content creators. Influencer, actor, and entrepreneur Kusha Kapila expressed her sorrow over the incident and emphasized that many men have rigid ideas of masculinity that limit their freedom to dress and express themselves.

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