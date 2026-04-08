Anna Wintour, Meryl Streep share 'Vogue' cover

Anna Wintour, the global editorial director of Vogue , has graced the magazine's cover with Hollywood star Meryl Streep . The iconic duo was photographed by Annie Leibovitz for a special issue. In an interview with Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Wintour said it was "such an honor to be played by Meryl," referring to Streep's portrayal of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada , which is reportedly based on her.

Character distinction Wintour clarified that Streep's Priestly was not her real self Wintour, who has led Vogue for over three decades, also clarified that Streep's character was "distant" from her real self. She called the role an "extraordinary gift." The film, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, a thinly veiled account of Wintour's life, starred Anne Hathaway as an aspiring journalist Andy Sachs who ends up working for Priestly at Runway magazine.

Job swap discussion Would Wintour switch jobs with Streep? When asked if she'd consider switching jobs with Streep, Wintour said no, citing her lack of gifts. "I have absolutely no gifts at all. I can't sing, I can't dance, I can't act, I'm useless with my hands, I can't cook," she said. Streep also expressed her reluctance to run a fashion magazine but found the idea of working with young people thrilling.

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