Anna Wintour, Meryl Streep share 'Vogue' cover
What's the story
Anna Wintour, the global editorial director of Vogue, has graced the magazine's cover with Hollywood star Meryl Streep. The iconic duo was photographed by Annie Leibovitz for a special issue. In an interview with Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Wintour said it was "such an honor to be played by Meryl," referring to Streep's portrayal of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, which is reportedly based on her.
Character distinction
Wintour clarified that Streep's Priestly was not her real self
Wintour, who has led Vogue for over three decades, also clarified that Streep's character was "distant" from her real self. She called the role an "extraordinary gift." The film, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, a thinly veiled account of Wintour's life, starred Anne Hathaway as an aspiring journalist Andy Sachs who ends up working for Priestly at Runway magazine.
Job swap discussion
Would Wintour switch jobs with Streep?
When asked if she'd consider switching jobs with Streep, Wintour said no, citing her lack of gifts. "I have absolutely no gifts at all. I can't sing, I can't dance, I can't act, I'm useless with my hands, I can't cook," she said. Streep also expressed her reluctance to run a fashion magazine but found the idea of working with young people thrilling.
Wardrobe sourcing
'Everybody was afraid of Anna...'
Streep also shared the difficulties she faced in sourcing Priestly's designer wardrobe for the first film. "Everybody was afraid of Anna on the first one, so we couldn't find any clothes," she admitted. For The Devil Wears Prada 2, they simplified Priestly's look and reduced her hair volume. The sequel to the 2006 hit will be released on May 1 and features Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles.