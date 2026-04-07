Takeaways from 'Devil Wears Prada 2' final trailer

The final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 , directed by David Frankel and penned by Aline Brosh McKenna, has been released. The film stars Meryl Streep as the iconic Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs. Other returning characters include Emily Charlton ( Emily Blunt ) and Nigel (Stanley Tucci). The movie will be released on May 1.

Trailer highlights What happens to Miranda and Andy? The trailer introduces Simone Ashley as Amari, a new character who works as Miranda's junior assistant. Andy is shocked to see Runway's declining stock and Miranda becoming a meme. At one point, Andy is encouraged to write a book, subtly alluding to The Devil Wears Prada by Lauren Weisberger. Notably, Andy's character is largely based on Weisberger herself.

Twitter Post See the trailer here The final trailer for ‘THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2’ has been released.



Featuring a new original song “Runway” performed by Lady Gaga and Doechii.



In theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/vkegFQwKRL — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 6, 2026

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Cast and crew Cast of the sequel The sequel will see new characters played by Kenneth Branagh, Caleb Hearon, Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, Helen J. Shen, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman are also returning as Lily and Irv from the first film. The original movie was released in 2006 and grossed $326 million worldwide at the box office, per Box Office Mojo﻿.

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