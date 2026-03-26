'Devil Wears Prada': Anne Hathaway was concerned about 'skeletal' models

Anne Hathaway , who is reprising her role as Andy Sachs in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, reportedly raised concerns about the casting of "skeletal" models. Meryl Streep , who returns as Miranda Priestly, revealed this detail during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. The two actors were shooting a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show at Milan Fashion Week when they noticed the alarming thinness of the models.

Proactive approach Streep says, 'She's a stand-up girl' Streep said, "I thought that all had been addressed years ago." "Annie clocked it too and she made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal!" "She's a stand-up girl," Streep added. The sequel will release on May 1, 20 years after the original film.

Filming challenges Streep on the overwhelming attention during filming Despite the intense public attention, Hathaway managed to keep her composure during filming. Streep recalled how "unnerved" she was by the overwhelming attention, with paparazzi and large crowds gathering daily. "Even though we were aware of the impact of the first film two decades ago, I think none of us was prepared for the ambush of both goodwill and avid attention that engulfed us," she shared.

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