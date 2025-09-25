Next Article
Anoop Menon's 'Checkmate' gets OTT release date
Entertainment
Checkmate, the 2024 Malayalam thriller, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 2, 2025, after its August 2024 theatrical run.
Directed (and pretty much everything-else'd) by Ratish Sekhar, it stars Anoop Menon as a pharmacologist tangled up in high-stakes corporate espionage and tough moral choices.
Plot, cast, and streaming details
The story jumps between Kerala and New York, following Philip Kurian's risky journey through controversial drug trials.
Sekhar wore multiple hats—director, writer, music composer, even cinematographer.
The film will be available for streaming in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.
While reviews are mixed (6.1 on IMDb), many have praised its ambitious plot and strong performances.