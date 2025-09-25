Next Article
Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' won't stream on OTT anytime soon
Entertainment
"Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra," the Malayalam superhero hit produced by Dulquer Salmaan, has been breaking records since its August 28, 2025 release.
Even though it's now the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, Salmaan says it won't be streaming online anytime soon—so fans will need to hang tight for any official OTT updates.
Meanwhile, know more about the film
The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a bold new superhero fighting organ traffickers in Bengaluru.
With an IMDb rating of 8.1 and cameos from stars like Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas, it's earned plenty of praise for its unique mix of action and fantasy.
Plus, those post-credit scenes hint that Chandra's story might just be getting started.