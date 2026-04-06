'Antony': Sunny Deol heads to Goa for action-heavy schedule
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has completed the Mumbai schedule of his upcoming action film Antony. He is now heading to Goa for the next leg, where he will shoot some high-octane fight sequences under director Balaji Ganesh's supervision, reported Mid-Day. The month-long schedule in Goa will be crucial as it will feature major action set pieces integral to the storyline.
Film details
'Antony' to showcase crime syndicate in Goa
A source revealed that the story's scale will expand in Goa. "The movie is about Sunny's cop character trying to bust a crime syndicate in Goa. Naturally, some of the film's biggest action set-pieces are planned here." "A major fight sequence involves a high-speed pursuit along the coastal roads, followed by combat set against the shoreline."
Night shoot
Jyotika, Vijay Varma to star alongside Deol
The source added, "The unit is also planning a night shoot featuring explosions and heavy-duty stunts, with Sunny sir performing a large part of the action himself." The film also stars Jyotika and Vijay Varma as the antagonist. Antony marks the first collaboration between producer duo Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani with Deol.