'Antony' shooting to continue in Goa

'Antony': Sunny Deol heads to Goa for action-heavy schedule

By Isha Sharma 09:43 am Apr 06, 202609:43 am

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Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has completed the Mumbai schedule of his upcoming action film Antony. He is now heading to Goa for the next leg, where he will shoot some high-octane fight sequences under director Balaji Ganesh's supervision, reported Mid-Day. The month-long schedule in Goa will be crucial as it will feature major action set pieces integral to the storyline.