Sunny Deol begins work on new thriller 'Antony'
What's the story
After the blockbuster success of Border 2, veteran action star Sunny Deol has already begun work on his next project, a high-octane thriller titled Antony. The film's shoot commenced in Mumbai on February 27 and is scheduled to wrap up by July, reported News18. It will be released in theaters in early 2027.
Cast details
'Antony' to mark 1st collaboration between Deol and Varma
In Antony, Deol will be sharing the screen with Tamil actor Jyotika and Vijay Varma. Notably, this film marks Varma's first collaboration with Deol. The project is produced by Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani in association with A.R. Murugadoss's production banner. It is helmed by debutant Balaji Ganesh, a Chennai-based filmmaker who has previously assisted Murugadoss on several large-scale projects.
Upcoming projects
Deol's recent successes and upcoming projects
Deol's upcoming project arrives just a month after the blockbuster success of Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh. The film has become one of the year's highest-grossing releases, collecting over ₹327 crore net in India and more than ₹448 crore worldwide within about 40 days, per Sacnilk. In addition to Antony, Deol also has Gabru set to release on May 8. Later this year, he will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1.