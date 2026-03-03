Sunny Deol begins work on new thriller 'Antony'

In Antony, Deol will be sharing the screen with Tamil actor Jyotika and Vijay Varma . Notably, this film marks Varma's first collaboration with Deol. The project is produced by Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani in association with A.R. Murugadoss's production banner. It is helmed by debutant Balaji Ganesh, a Chennai-based filmmaker who has previously assisted Murugadoss on several large-scale projects.

Deol's recent successes and upcoming projects

Deol's upcoming project arrives just a month after the blockbuster success of Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh. The film has become one of the year's highest-grossing releases, collecting over ₹327 crore net in India and more than ₹448 crore worldwide within about 40 days, per Sacnilk. In addition to Antony, Deol also has Gabru set to release on May 8. Later this year, he will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1.