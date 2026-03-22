'Exciting challenge': Anu Malik on composing music for Kher's play

Veteran music composer Anu Malik , who has been a part of the film industry for over four decades, is now stepping into a new creative space. He will be making his theater debut with the stage play Jaane Pehchaane Anjane... after 45 years of working in films. The play is presented and led by actors Anupam Kher and Swaroop Sampat and written and directed by Gajendra Ahire.

New journey Malik was impressed by the script Malik, who has composed music for over 240 films, is now exploring the stage as a new medium. Speaking to The Free Press Journal about this new journey, he said, "I have never done a stage play before, but when I heard the script I was bowled over." "It is one of the most emotional plays I have ever come across... I took it up as a challenge! And something new is always exciting."

Respect and creativity More on the process Malik also spoke about his respect for Kher. He said, "It feels very, very good, as I respect Anupam-ji not just as a filmmaker but also as an actor and above all as a human being, and he approached me." "Stage as a medium is a bigger challenge, as those who are watching the play and hearing your song should be interested in what you have done. In a play, the crowd is right there, watching it."

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