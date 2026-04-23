Anubhav Sinha eyes 1940s-set film project
What's the story
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who recently directed the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Assi, is now working on new ideas for his next project. In an interview with Mid-Day, he revealed, "I have written two stories so far and am starting the third one." "Then I am going for a chhutti, where I will write my fourth." He also expressed his desire to make films set in 1940s India, drawing inspiration from historical narratives.
Upcoming projects
'There are so many films I want to make...'
Sinha is currently in the process of finalizing ideas for his next project. He told the outlet, "There are so many films I want to make set in India of the 1940s." "It was an outstanding phase. I finished reading The Case for India by Will Durant, who visited the country in the 1930s." "It's a beautiful book. After finishing it, I thought to myself, 'There are so many films in this.'"
Last project
About his last project
Meanwhile, the director's last film, Assi, was released in February and has begun streaming on Zee5. Alongside Pannu, it also starred Kani Kusruti, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa, among others. The film takes a deep dive into the psychological trauma of sexual assault on the victim and systemic failures.