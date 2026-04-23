Anubhav Sinha eyes 1940s-set film project

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'There are so many films I want to make...'

Sinha is currently in the process of finalizing ideas for his next project. He told the outlet, "There are so many films I want to make set in India of the 1940s." "It was an outstanding phase. I finished reading The Case for India by Will Durant, who visited the country in the 1930s." "It's a beautiful book. After finishing it, I thought to myself, 'There are so many films in this.'"