'Assi' director talks about Taapsee's 'palpable shade of honesty'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently opened up about his film Assi, which started streaming on ZEE5 on Friday. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he discussed the casting of Taapsee Pannu and the intent behind the film. He also shared his views on how to measure success for films that are not just meant for entertainment.

Casting decision 'Thankfully Taapsee doesn't take these parts up...' Sinha said, "Casting for these parts, besides finding a very skilled actor, is also a belief system in what the film is trying to do." "That brings a very palpable shade of honesty to the performance." "Thankfully Taapsee doesn't take these parts up as a career choice but with an unwavering commitment and urge to participate in the conversation." "This makes her a very apt choice for the part." "Such was the belief system of Ayushmann (Khurrana) in Article 15."

Filmmaker's perspective How does 'Assi' reflect his understanding of justice? Sinha discussed how Assi reflects his own perspective on justice and accountability in society. He said the movie did not change his perspective. Instead, it emerged from the film. "On the contrary, making Assi stems from the way I look at Justice. I do not believe justice for such crimes is served in the courtrooms." "There the punishment is served which does serve as a deterrent for the crime." "But the real justice lies in the minds of potential perpetrators."

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Social impact Sinha on social responsibility, choices made during the making Sinha said, "This justice is to be served at home, hence the children viscerally attached to the telling of the story." "The success of the film, especially such films, to me, is not decided on a Friday or over the weekend. It lies in the time for which it lives to remain relevant." "There are choices made during the making which do not conform to a record-shattering box office." "The choices are striving hard for the right impact."

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