'Convert back to Hinduism': Anup Jalota trolls AR Rahman

Singer Anup Jalota has reacted to Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman 's recent controversial statement about a perceived power shift in Bollywood . Rahman had suggested that this shift may have affected his relationship with the industry and mentioned it could possibly be a "communal thing," though he did not state it as the definitive reason for a lack of work. In response, Jalota advised Rahman to convert back to Hinduism if he believes his religion is affecting his career.

Statement 'If he believes he's not getting film opportunities...' In a video that is going viral, Jalota said, "Music director AR Rahman was originally Hindu. Later, he embraced Islam and achieved a lot, gained much fame, and earned a special place in people's hearts." "But if he believes that in our country he's not getting film opportunities to compose music because he is Muslim then he should convert back to Hinduism." "My advice is that he should become Hindu and then try to see if he gets films again."

Defense 'Done the work of 25 years in just five years' Earlier, speaking to IANS, Jalota denied the assertion that Rahman was not getting work, stating, "This is absolutely not true. He has done the work of 25 years in just five years. What more can be said? He has done a lot of work and delivered many excellent projects." Rahman's comments had sparked criticism from several quarters including Kangana Ranaut and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. However, many, including actor Paresh Rawal, supported Rahman amid social media backlash.

