Anupam Kher reveals he lives in a rented apartment
Bollywood legend Anupam Kher recently shared that he lives in a rented apartment—not because he can't buy, but to avoid family property disputes after he's gone.
Inspired by stories of inheritance drama among elders, Kher says keeping things simple feels right and lets him focus on what matters most.
The information is from a podcast interview, specifically "The Powerful Humans" podcast.
'I let my son make his own choices...'
Kher also talked about giving his stepson Sikandar the freedom to make his own choices, just like his own parents did for him.
On the work front, he's back as a director with "Tanvi The Great," which tells the story of an autistic girl chasing her dream to salute the national flag at Siachen Glacier.