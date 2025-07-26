Next Article
'Star Trek,' 'Dune,' 'Andor': Dive into sci-fi shows on JioHotstar
JioHotstar, via OTTplay Premium, is now home to some of the coolest sci-fi shows around.
Whether you're into space missions, time travel, or epic rebellions, there's something for every sci-fi fan.
Check out the latest and classic sci-fi shows
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds launched on July 18, 2025, following Captain Pike's latest journeys through space.
Dune: Prophecy explores the origins of the powerful Bene Gesserit sisterhood.
There's also Andor for Star Wars fans who love a good rebellion story, plus classics like The Martian and 12 Monkeys now streaming too.