'Happy Gilmore 2' on Netflix—Watch Adam Sandler tee off again
Happy Gilmore 2 just dropped on Netflix, bringing Adam Sandler back to the golf course nearly 30 years after the original.
This time, Happy's swinging for a new cause—helping his daughter get into a top dance school.
Expect plenty of celebrity cameos and that classic Sandler humor, all wrapped up in a big-budget package filmed mostly in New Jersey.
'Happy Gilmore 2' was made for $30 million
The sequel was made for $30 million—much more than the first film's $12 million price tag.
Sandler's payday isn't public, but it's part of his massive $275 million Netflix deal (which started at $250 million for four movies).
Early reviews say the movie keeps the fun spirit of the original and looks set to be another hit.