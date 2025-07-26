Next Article
Ahaan Panday's brother-in-law Ivor McCray sings 'Saiyaara,' gets mixed reactions
Ivor McCray, Ahaan Panday's brother-in-law, just went viral for singing the Hindi song "Saiyaara" on Instagram.
Even though he's clearly new to Hindi, people loved his effort and cheered him on.
McCray laughed off the attention, saying, "Definitely melting ears not hearts but I got a new version coming soon."
'Saiyaara'—the film that inspired the song
Meanwhile, the film "Saiyaara," starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and directed by Mohit Suri, has become a hit since its July 2023 release. The story follows a musician and an aspiring journalist.
It opened strong with ₹21.5 crore on day one and reached ₹190.75 crore in just over a week—pretty impressive!