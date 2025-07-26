Ahaan Panday's brother-in-law Ivor McCray sings 'Saiyaara,' gets mixed reactions Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Ivor McCray, Ahaan Panday's brother-in-law, just went viral for singing the Hindi song "Saiyaara" on Instagram.

Even though he's clearly new to Hindi, people loved his effort and cheered him on.

McCray laughed off the attention, saying, "Definitely melting ears not hearts but I got a new version coming soon."