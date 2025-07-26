Next Article
'I just want to know how I'm going to pay...'
Live From The Yard, a Hull-based music festival set for August 9, 2025, has been canceled for the second year in a row—this time because rising costs made ticket sales tough.
Local favorite Calum Scott was supposed to headline.
Organizers broke the news on social media and assured everyone that refunds are on the way.
Fans lose out (and some cash)
The cancelation hit fans hard, especially Karen Rigby from Liverpool, who had hoped to celebrate her 60th birthday at the show after loving Calum Scott's gig last year.
She and others are now stuck with non-refundable hotel bookings.
This marks two years of cancellations—the last one was due to riots—showing just how tricky it's become to keep live events going lately.